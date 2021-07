Morgan’s Cloud Looms

Learning new things every day! The weather forecast for today predicted this local phenomenon known as "Morgan's Cloud". I've since found out, this is an old Bermudian name for a towering cumulus cloud formed in moist, unstable air over the sun-heated island in the summertime. The name is derived from the American Revolution, stolen British gunpowder, and a ship captain named Morgan. I think it means we may get a storm (but on this day we didn't)!