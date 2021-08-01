Sign up
346 / 365
Smooth sand by the tide.
You wouldn't know it by this image, but the beach was actually full of people and the sand was soon full of footprints again!
I love this time of day at the beach. Just before the sun sets.
1st August 2021
1st Aug 21
Lisa Savill
ace
@lisasavill
Hi, I love taking photos but know little about taking great photographs. I’d love to be more creative and know how to really capture the...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
1st August 2021 7:39pm
Peter Dulis
ace
love the blues + POV
August 2nd, 2021
