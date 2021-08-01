Previous
Smooth sand by the tide. by lisasavill
Smooth sand by the tide.

You wouldn't know it by this image, but the beach was actually full of people and the sand was soon full of footprints again!
I love this time of day at the beach. Just before the sun sets.
1st August 2021 1st Aug 21

Lisa Savill

@lisasavill
Hi, I love taking photos but know little about taking great photographs. I’d love to be more creative and know how to really capture the...
Peter Dulis ace
love the blues + POV
August 2nd, 2021  
