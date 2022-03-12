Previous
Cardinals in our garden! by lisasavill
Photo 490

Cardinals in our garden!

We have a male (this one) and female visiting our garden recently. I'm hoping to get some more photographs of them.
12th March 2022 12th Mar 22

Lisa Savill

@lisasavill
