Photo 490
Cardinals in our garden!
We have a male (this one) and female visiting our garden recently. I'm hoping to get some more photographs of them.
12th March 2022
12th Mar 22
Lisa Savill
ace
@lisasavill
Hi, I love taking photos but know little about taking great photographs. I'd love to be more creative and know how to really capture the...
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
12th March 2022 2:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
