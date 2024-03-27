Sign up
Previous
87 / 365
3 27 2024
Dogwood
27th March 2024
27th Mar 24
1
1
LJH
@ljh
I live in central California near the American River. My 365 project will focus on nature in my local area.
87
photos
4
followers
9
following
23% complete
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
27th March 2024 1:55pm
Corinne C
ace
Lovely
March 27th, 2024
