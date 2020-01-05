Previous
Tunnel vision by lmsa
311 / 365

Tunnel vision

Searched for brackets that we know we have, but could not find them! We will probably find them again after buying new ones... Came across these during the search.
5th January 2020 5th Jan 20

Louise

@lmsa
