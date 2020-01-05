Sign up
Tunnel vision
Searched for brackets that we know we have, but could not find them! We will probably find them again after buying new ones... Came across these during the search.
5th January 2020
5th Jan 20
Louise
@lmsa
I read about 365 in a magazine in a dentist's waiting room years ago. The idea of challenging yourself to take a photo every day...
Views
4
365
Canon PowerShot G15
5th January 2020 5:08pm
b&w
,
metal
,
closeup
,
bolt
