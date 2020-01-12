Previous
Next
I just love a watermelon by lmsa
318 / 365

I just love a watermelon

Found this little heart shape in a watermelon today.
12th January 2020 12th Jan 20

Louise

@lmsa
I read about 365 in a magazine in a dentist's waiting room years ago. The idea of challenging yourself to take a photo every day...
87% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise