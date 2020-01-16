Previous
Wired by lmsa
322 / 365

Wired

A very hot day, this was a quick shot taken in the garage of a roll of wire early morning when the temperature in there was still manageable.
16th January 2020 16th Jan 20

Louise

@lmsa
I read about 365 in a magazine in a dentist's waiting room years ago. The idea of challenging yourself to take a photo every day...
