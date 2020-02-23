Sign up
Doorway
Went to the gym today. This is a leaf decoration on one of the doors in the mall, where the gym is situated.
23rd February 2020
23rd Feb 20
Louise
@lmsa
I read about 365 in a magazine in a dentist's waiting room years ago. The idea of challenging yourself to take a photo every day...
Tags
b&w
door
leaf
closeup
