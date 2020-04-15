Previous
Frequent Phoner by lmsa
Photo 412

Frequent Phoner

Made numerous phone calls to the medical aid, hospital, doctor, healthcare centre...The fall that my mother had on Monday broke one of her vertebrae, so she had a procedure to build it up again.
15th April 2020 15th Apr 20

Louise

@lmsa
Thank you for any comments on my posts. I do not thank you on my post, but enjoy having a look at your album instead. Year...
