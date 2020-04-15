Sign up
Photo 412
Frequent Phoner
Made numerous phone calls to the medical aid, hospital, doctor, healthcare centre...The fall that my mother had on Monday broke one of her vertebrae, so she had a procedure to build it up again.
15th April 2020
15th Apr 20
Louise
@lmsa
Thank you for any comments on my posts. I do not thank you on my post, but enjoy having a look at your album instead. Year...
3
365
Canon PowerShot G15
15th April 2020 9:30pm
b&w
phone
