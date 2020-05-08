Previous
Heavenly Bamboo by lmsa
Heavenly Bamboo

This house in our neighbourhood has a wall that has been clad with stones, and the Heavenly Bamboo plant next to it always makes a pretty picture.
8th May 2020

Louise

@lmsa
@lmsa
Lesley ace
Wow fabulous colours against the white stone.
May 8th, 2020  
