Photo 462
Progress
I have been sitting on all these chairs, slowly moving towards where the office is for a renewal of my driver's licence.
4th June 2020
Louise
@lmsa
Thank you for any comments on my posts. I do not thank you on my post, but enjoy having a look at your album instead. Year...
463
photos
35
followers
28
following
365
5th June 2020 4:24pm
b&w
shadows
chairs
