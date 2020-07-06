Previous
Next
Workhorse by lmsa
Photo 494

Workhorse

My husband's chair which he went to fetch from work when they were allowed to do so. Much better for his back - especially when sitting so much!
6th July 2020 6th Jul 20

Louise

@lmsa
Thank you for any comments on my posts. I do not thank you on my post, but enjoy having a look at your album instead. Year...
135% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise