Photo 504
Showy Succulent
This was growing in a container outside a coffee shop. I found the red colouring and variegation of the leaves very interesting.
16th July 2020
16th Jul 20
Louise
@lmsa
Thank you for any comments on my posts. I do not thank you on my post, but enjoy having a look at your album instead. Year...
504
photos
36
followers
28
following
138% complete
View this month »
497
498
499
500
501
502
503
504
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 5s
Taken
14th July 2020 2:05pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
plant
,
succulent
