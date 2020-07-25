Previous
Burnt by lmsa
Photo 513

Burnt

Went for a walk in a nature reserve in a nearby town. There was a fire a couple of years ago, and there are still big areas of burnt vegetation. This is a tree stump.
25th July 2020

Louise

