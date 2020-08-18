Previous
Next
Playing around by lmsa
Photo 537

Playing around

Had lots of rain the last couple of days, so there were nice puddles underneath the swings. Like the way this image looked when rotated.
18th August 2020 18th Aug 20

Louise

@lmsa
Thank you for any comments on my posts. I do not thank you on my post, but enjoy having a look at your album instead. Year...
147% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise