Photo 555
Stockholm City Hall
From previous travels
5th September 2020
5th Sep 20
Louise
@lmsa
Thank you for any comments on my posts. I do not thank you on my post, but enjoy having a look at your album instead. Year...
Tags
travel
,
sweden
,
stockholm
Margo
ace
Great capture of the City Hall with the flowers in front
September 7th, 2020
