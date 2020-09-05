Previous
Next
Stockholm City Hall by lmsa
Photo 555

Stockholm City Hall

From previous travels
5th September 2020 5th Sep 20

Louise

@lmsa
Thank you for any comments on my posts. I do not thank you on my post, but enjoy having a look at your album instead. Year...
152% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Margo ace
Great capture of the City Hall with the flowers in front
September 7th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise