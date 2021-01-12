Sign up
Photo 668
Distance check
On the gym floor. There are white taped blocks to indicate where you should be doing you floor exercises to keep the appropriate distance from one another.
12th January 2021
12th Jan 21
0
0
Louise
@lmsa
Thank you for any comments on my posts. I do not thank you on my post, but enjoy having a look at your album instead. Year...
Tags
exercise
,
floor
,
gym
