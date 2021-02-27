Previous
Next
Ashes to ashes by lmsa
Photo 692

Ashes to ashes

Because of the mountain fire, bits of ash and burnt plant material are floating down.
27th February 2021 27th Feb 21

Louise

@lmsa
Thank you for any comments on my posts. I do not thank you on my post, but enjoy having a look at your album instead. Year...
189% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ole Kristian Valle ace
Nice shot, lovely dof
February 27th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise