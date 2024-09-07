Previous
Music Hall by londongal
7 / 365

Music Hall

Open Door Day today and so we visited some interesting places in Aberdeen. This is the painting 'The stilling of waves' at the back of the auditorium - Music Hall.
7th September 2024 7th Sep 24

Judy

@londongal
