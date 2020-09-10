Sign up
Photo 2796
Smoky Sun
This was taken a few days ago when the smoke from the fires started to cover the sun. Everything took on an orange glow. The flowers are orange but the wall in this shot is really a cement gray color.
10th September 2020
10th Sep 20
Lois
ace
@loweygrace
Year 7 with 365! I've loved capturing life and beauty with photography as far back as I can remember. I'm a wife and mother to 3 grown...
