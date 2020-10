Crape Myrtle

While waiting at a store parking lot for a grocery drop off into the trunk of my car, this small crape myrtle bloom begged to be photographed.

For those of you who have asked about our daughter’s wedding...it was lovely! There were just 10 of us socially distanced plus others watching through Zoom. The ceremony and self written vows were very sweet and brought lots of tears and I know that no one missed the cancelled big wedding!