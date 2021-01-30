Previous
Pink #8 by loweygrace
Photo 2950

Pink #8

These iron fences separate private properties from the public walking path. I didn’t know someone was on the other side of this fence and he yelled “excuse me!” as I took this photo. I only took one shot because he had startled me out of my skin!
30th January 2021 30th Jan 21

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So interesting looking and such pretty colors.
January 29th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a rude man ! Perhaps he thought you were casing the joint and photographing his property ! Glad you had this one shot - such a pretty flower
January 29th, 2021  
Pat Knowles ace
Well he was very petty...he sounds horrible, must have been doing something he shouldn’t! The flower is too pretty to belong to him!
January 29th, 2021  
