Previous
Next
Photo 2950
Pink #8
These iron fences separate private properties from the public walking path. I didn’t know someone was on the other side of this fence and he yelled “excuse me!” as I took this photo. I only took one shot because he had startled me out of my skin!
30th January 2021
30th Jan 21
3
0
Lois
ace
@loweygrace
Year 7 with 365! I've loved capturing life and beauty with photography as far back as I can remember. I'm a wife and mother to 3 grown...
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So interesting looking and such pretty colors.
January 29th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a rude man ! Perhaps he thought you were casing the joint and photographing his property ! Glad you had this one shot - such a pretty flower
January 29th, 2021
Pat Knowles
ace
Well he was very petty...he sounds horrible, must have been doing something he shouldn’t! The flower is too pretty to belong to him!
January 29th, 2021
