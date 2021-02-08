Previous
Planting! by loweygrace
Photo 2960

Planting!

More photos of what we’re planting in our garden. I liked the little ant going about it’s business!
8th February 2021 8th Feb 21

Lois

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such pretty colours.
February 8th, 2021  
