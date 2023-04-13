Previous
Soggy Ranunculus by loweygrace
Photo 3738

Soggy Ranunculus

Rainy day.
13th April 2023 13th Apr 23

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2023 is Year 10 with 365! I love taking photos!
1024% complete

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Oh heavy with rain drops lovely fav
April 13th, 2023  
