Previous
1990 by loweygrace
Photo 3876

1990

Shelby grew up a block from this beautiful hotel. We bought this ornament from one of the shops on the lower level in 1990.
24th December 2023 24th Dec 23

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2023 is Year 10 with 365! I love taking photos!
1061% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise