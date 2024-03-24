Previous
Bed Rest

My resident doctor (husband) has diagnosed my extreme back pain as a pinched nerve. So bed rest with pain relievers.
This orange photo is of a little bag on my bedside table.

Month of orange.
24th March 2024 24th Mar 24

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2024 is my 11th year with 365! I love taking photos!
1086% complete

