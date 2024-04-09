Back yard

Not sure what this little white plant is… but it took over the back yard!



I’m still off work because of a back problem- maybe a pinched nerve. I know I’ve leaned back instead of stepping back to fit a whole family in a photo in front of the castle at Disneyland. I think it’s caught up with me. We have trainers and safely checking up on us from time to time, and each time they’ve commented on stepping back instead of leaning back. I’ve been off work since 3/23 and I’m sure after going to the chiropractor many times a week I’ve helped him buy his vacation home in the mountains!!!!!

Yesterday was the first without pain meds! Hoping to return to work soon after 4/25.





