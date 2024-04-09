Previous
Back yard by loweygrace
Photo 3981

Back yard

Not sure what this little white plant is… but it took over the back yard!

I’m still off work because of a back problem- maybe a pinched nerve. I know I’ve leaned back instead of stepping back to fit a whole family in a photo in front of the castle at Disneyland. I think it’s caught up with me. We have trainers and safely checking up on us from time to time, and each time they’ve commented on stepping back instead of leaning back. I’ve been off work since 3/23 and I’m sure after going to the chiropractor many times a week I’ve helped him buy his vacation home in the mountains!!!!!
Yesterday was the first without pain meds! Hoping to return to work soon after 4/25.


Month of white.
9th April 2024 9th Apr 24

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2024 is my 11th year with 365! I love taking photos!
1090% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
it looks like one that would spread fast
April 9th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Great shot
April 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise