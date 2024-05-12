Previous
Double Hibiscus by loweygrace
Double Hibiscus

My neighbor’s hibiscus bush.
Happy Mother’s Day!
Our daughter called from Minneapolis and both our sons came over for lunch today. Very beautiful weather to eat out on the deck!

Month of pink.
12th May 2024 12th May 24

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2024 is my 11th year with 365! I love taking photos!
1099% complete

