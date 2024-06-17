Previous
The Middle of the Road by loweygrace
The Middle of the Road

We took a walk up and down Euclid Ave on Father’s Day. It was nice to see no one out! All celebrating their Dads! Easy to stop and get a quick photo!

17th June 2024 17th Jun 24

Lois

@loweygrace
