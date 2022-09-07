Previous
Next
7 September by lozzadeehay
Photo 785

7 September

End of an era fast approaching!! Cleared my desk today and will be taking all my equipment back into the office as tomorrow I leave Crohn’s & Colitis UK. Almost 5 years after I went in to temp for 2.5 days
7th September 2022 7th Sep 22

Enyarol

@lozzadeehay
215% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise