Photo 2021
Winter Sunset
We don't usually get really nice sunsets.
24th December 2019
24th Dec 19
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
2185
photos
23
followers
16
following
573% complete
2086
2087
2088
2089
2090
2091
2092
2093
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
24th December 2019 5:47pm
sunset
