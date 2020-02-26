Sign up
Photo 2063
Amaryllis Leaves
My Christmas Amaryllis has finished blooming but the leaves are still looking good. Hopefully it will continue to do well so I can move it to the garden for the summer.
26th February 2020
26th Feb 20
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
2155
photos
22
followers
19
following
565% complete
2056
2057
2058
2059
2060
2061
2062
2063
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
26th February 2020 2:23pm
flower
,
leaves
,
amaryllis
Joshua Post
ace
Wonderful!
February 27th, 2020
Peter Dulis
ace
love it
February 27th, 2020
