Photo 2105
Sunny Day
Finally a day with some sunshine. It was still a little chilly but at least we had some sun. Back to rain tomorrow.
23rd March 2020
23rd Mar 20
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
2197
photos
23
followers
16
following
Tags
flower
,
sunshine
,
lenten rose
,
helleborus
Mallory
ace
This is so beautiful. Love the composition.
March 24th, 2020
