Photo 2108
Peaches
I have to keep this tree covered to keep the deer away from it. It is an ornamental peach but it must smell likes peaches because the deer love to eat it. The flowers, leaves and even the branches.
26th March 2020
26th Mar 20
0
0
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
2200
photos
23
followers
16
following
2101
2102
2103
2104
2105
2106
2107
2108
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
26th March 2020 11:01am
Tags
flower
,
spring
,
peach tree
