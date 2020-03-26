Previous
Peaches by lstasel
Photo 2108

Peaches

I have to keep this tree covered to keep the deer away from it. It is an ornamental peach but it must smell likes peaches because the deer love to eat it. The flowers, leaves and even the branches.
26th March 2020 26th Mar 20

Laura

@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
