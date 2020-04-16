Previous
Next
New by lstasel
Photo 2127

New

I took a walk today hoping to see trillium blooming. It's been a couple of years since I have seen any. No trillium today but I found this plant. Gorgeous leaves. I have no idea what it is.
16th April 2020 16th Apr 20

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
582% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise