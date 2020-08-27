Previous
Next
Family by lstasel
Photo 2262

Family

Not a great shot. I came around a corner while walking and there they were. I didn't have enough time to do more that take a couple of shots before they walked away.
27th August 2020 27th Aug 20

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
619% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
I think it's a lovely shot, the deer, the natural setting, the reflections...
August 28th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise