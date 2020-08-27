Sign up
Photo 2262
Family
Not a great shot. I came around a corner while walking and there they were. I didn't have enough time to do more that take a couple of shots before they walked away.
27th August 2020
27th Aug 20
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
2354
photos
24
followers
19
following
2255
2256
2257
2258
2259
2260
2261
2262
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
27th August 2020 10:52am
Tags
animal
,
deer
,
park
Joanne Diochon
ace
I think it's a lovely shot, the deer, the natural setting, the reflections...
August 28th, 2020
