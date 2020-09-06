Previous
Geranium by lstasel
Photo 2272

Geranium

I had three geraniums planted in one pot, this is the only one that has survived. It has about six leaves and two buds.
6th September 2020 6th Sep 20

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
622% complete

