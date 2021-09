Army Worms

Voracious little critters. We are lucky. The hungry little caterpillars have only eaten about 1/4 of our yard. One neighbor lost their entire front yard over night on Saturday and another has lost 80% of their front yard. They can eat 1000 square feet a day. Very uncommon in Kentucky. Hopefully the lawn should recover because they actually eat the grass not the root. We had a very small outbreak 7 years ago and nobody remembers seeing them before that.