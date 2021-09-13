Sign up
Photo 2642
Tom Sawyer State Park
I was out shooting more replacement skies and thought this was pretty.
13th September 2021
13th Sep 21
0
0
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
2736
photos
28
followers
19
following
2642
8
365
NIKON D750
13th September 2021 12:52pm
Public
clouds
park
landscape
tom sawyer state park
