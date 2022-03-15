Previous
Next
Oil & Water by lstasel
Photo 2826

Oil & Water

15th March 2022 15th Mar 22

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
774% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Love this. Beautiful abstract and colors. We had a challenge on darkroom to do oil and water a couple of weeks ago and I really didn’t get it, but you have nailed it.
March 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise