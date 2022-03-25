Sign up
Photo 2836
Curiosity
Checking out everything going on around the bird feeder.
25th March 2022
25th Mar 22
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
2932
photos
34
followers
17
following
365
NIKON D750
25th March 2022 1:59pm
bird
cardinal
