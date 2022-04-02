Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2844
Practice .....
For them and me. I have never done much sports photography. Of course, I had a landscape lens with me and had a hard time finding a location to get good shots.
2nd April 2022
2nd Apr 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
2940
photos
34
followers
17
following
779% complete
View this month »
2837
2838
2839
2840
2841
2842
2843
2844
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
2nd April 2022 12:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sports
,
practice
,
bmx
,
biking
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close