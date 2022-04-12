Previous
Next
Sparrow by lstasel
Photo 2854

Sparrow

It was supposed to rain all day but midafternoon all of the clouds disappeared. I was photographing some flowers when this sparrow landed on a branch.
12th April 2022 12th Apr 22

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
781% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise