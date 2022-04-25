Previous
Weeds by lstasel
Photo 2867

Weeds

Time to weed all of the flower beds.
25th April 2022 25th Apr 22

Laura

@lstasel
Mary Siegle ace
Well, you’ve given this weed the royal treatment. Would that all “weeds” were this beautiful!
April 27th, 2022  
