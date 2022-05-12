Sign up
Photo 2884
Babies
Not a great photo. All I had was my phone and the sun was really bright. Looks like they had three new babies. Will have to go back with my camera and better lighting.
12th May 2022
12th May 22
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
animals
horses
foals
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Actually, I think this is a great picture. The shadows are not too dark, there is nice detail in the trees horses hide and hay, both horses are looking at you and close together, like a foal and it's mom might be....cell phones make GREAT photos these days. Give yourself some credit here! You might be surprised to find out how many of mine are cell phone shots.... YOU see the shot and the camera just records that image. Well done.
May 13th, 2022
