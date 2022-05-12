Previous
Babies by lstasel
Photo 2884

Babies

Not a great photo. All I had was my phone and the sun was really bright. Looks like they had three new babies. Will have to go back with my camera and better lighting.
12th May 2022 12th May 22

Laura

Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Actually, I think this is a great picture. The shadows are not too dark, there is nice detail in the trees horses hide and hay, both horses are looking at you and close together, like a foal and it's mom might be....cell phones make GREAT photos these days. Give yourself some credit here! You might be surprised to find out how many of mine are cell phone shots.... YOU see the shot and the camera just records that image. Well done.
May 13th, 2022  
