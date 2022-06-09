Sign up
Photo 2912
Babysitting
Mom came by and let him play for about 10 minutes then made him find a place to hide. She left for a couple of hours and came back at sunset to pick him up.
9th June 2022
9th Jun 22
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
6
1
365
NIKON D750
9th June 2022 7:12pm
Tags
animal
,
deer
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture. I don’t know how secure with that sharp contrast, but he looks comfortable enough.
June 10th, 2022
