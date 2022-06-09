Previous
Babysitting by lstasel
Photo 2912

Babysitting

Mom came by and let him play for about 10 minutes then made him find a place to hide. She left for a couple of hours and came back at sunset to pick him up.
9th June 2022 9th Jun 22

Laura

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture. I don’t know how secure with that sharp contrast, but he looks comfortable enough.
June 10th, 2022  
