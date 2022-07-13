Previous
Super Full Moon by lstasel
Photo 2946

Super Full Moon

I was hoping for a better shot. It started getting cloudy at sunset and then the moon didn't get above the horizon for another hour. Funny color, almost looks like a lunar eclipse. I think it was the hazy sky.
13th July 2022 13th Jul 22

Laura

@lstasel
