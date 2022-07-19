Previous
Wild Swan Anemone by lstasel
Wild Swan Anemone

I love the purple back side of this anemone. The front is white and yellow.
19th July 2022 19th Jul 22

Laura

@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
Iris N ace
such velvety texture!
July 20th, 2022  
