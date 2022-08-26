Previous
Rolling Hills and ....

Bourbon. This is Heaven Hill's Barrel Preserve at Cox's Creek, KY. They are storing 556,500 barrels of bourbon in 10 rickhouses. When the facility is completed, it will be capable of storing about 900,000 barrels.
