Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3028
Metallic
The color is slowly fading from these leaves. I have no idea what kind of paint they used but they came with a bouquet I bought for the 4th of July.
3rd October 2022
3rd Oct 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
3125
photos
25
followers
17
following
829% complete
View this month »
3022
3023
3024
3025
3026
3027
3028
3029
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
3rd October 2022 5:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
metallic
Shutterbug
ace
Stunning color. Love your comp also.
October 6th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close